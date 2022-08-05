Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.73.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,202,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $79,016,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,867,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.