Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 183,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,249. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

