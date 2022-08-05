Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALL opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.25. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

