Hamster 24 Hour Volume Hits $506,927.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Hamster has traded up 91.3% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $506,927.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00623878 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hamster Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
