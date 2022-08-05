Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 92,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.