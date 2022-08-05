Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
NYSE:HBI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 92,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
