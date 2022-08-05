Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €195.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($201.03) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($179.38) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($179.38) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($185.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up €3.10 ($3.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €144.70 ($149.18). The company had a trading volume of 155,315 shares. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($119.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.55.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

