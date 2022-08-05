Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,947. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences
In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
