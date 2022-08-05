Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,947. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

