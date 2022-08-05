Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $287.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

