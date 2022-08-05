HC Wainwright Lowers Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

KZIA opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

