Head to Head Analysis: Edgio (EGIO) & Its Competitors

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Edgio to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million -$54.76 million -7.08 Edgio Competitors $3.34 billion $327.01 million 23.42

Edgio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edgio Competitors 755 5544 11694 262 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edgio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Edgio currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Edgio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -22.60% -24.22% -10.80% Edgio Competitors -11.17% -51.54% -2.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edgio competitors beat Edgio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 20222. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

