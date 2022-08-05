Head to Head Contrast: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Root and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.97 -$521.10 million ($1.99) -0.66 Employers $703.10 million 1.49 $119.30 million $1.83 21.03

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Root has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Root and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Employers 7.92% 6.47% 1.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Root and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Root currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 248.62%. Given Root’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Employers.

Summary

Employers beats Root on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

