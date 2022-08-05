Head-To-Head Review: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and RocketFuel Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $1.03 billion 34.69 -$20.75 million $0.00 -11,329,000.00 RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 282.46 -$4.66 million ($0.21) -1.26

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 0.17% 1.53% 0.67% RocketFuel Blockchain -15,415.90% -316.83% -248.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Datadog and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 6 15 0 2.71 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datadog presently has a consensus price target of $154.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.11%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Datadog has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Datadog beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, cloud security, developer-focused observability, and incident management, as well as a range of shared features, such as dashboards, analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. focuses on developing payment and check-out systems for purchases on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the company's solution through a single integration enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

