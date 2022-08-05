Head to Head Review: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) vs. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 4.06% 7.27% 2.90% Portage Biotech N/A -13.23% -11.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Murphy Oil and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 4 0 2.50 Portage Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.63%. Portage Biotech has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 254.10%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Portage Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.21 -$73.66 million $0.64 51.11 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million ($1.28) -7.34

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Portage Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.