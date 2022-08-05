Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 38598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 34.4 %

The company has a market cap of $649.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Further Reading

