Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Issue $0.11 Variable Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 203,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

