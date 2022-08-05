Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hecla Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.74 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.
Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.
