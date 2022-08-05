Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.74 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 281,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 121,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 32,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 115,117 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 139,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

