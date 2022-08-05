Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.40 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.47) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

ETR:HDD opened at €1.51 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $460.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.09. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €1.35 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of €3.14 ($3.24).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

