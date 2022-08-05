Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.40 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.47) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
ETR:HDD opened at €1.51 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $460.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.09. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €1.35 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of €3.14 ($3.24).
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.
Read More
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.