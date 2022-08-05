Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. CL King dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,365. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

