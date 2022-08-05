Helium Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Billion (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $6.04 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.68 or 0.00037725 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00105636 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021849 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00259993 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009386 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Helium Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,066,331 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.
Buying and Selling Helium
