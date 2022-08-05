Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.68). Approximately 57,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 181,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.75 ($1.66).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £295.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,978.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.56.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

