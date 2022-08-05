Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.05 billion.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.14.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

