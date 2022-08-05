Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,962,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 207,063 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $109,087,000.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

