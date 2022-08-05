Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $423,501.02 and approximately $1,061.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.