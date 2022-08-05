High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $187,266.00

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $187,266.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

