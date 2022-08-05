Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HIK opened at GBX 1,634.50 ($20.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,651.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,854.11. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,674 ($32.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIK shares. Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($27.57) to GBX 1,750 ($21.44) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,291.67 ($28.08).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

