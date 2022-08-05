Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.60 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.35). Approximately 1,151,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,435,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.60 ($1.34).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,040.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.29.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 720.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 727 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £792.43 ($971.00).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

