HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. HireRight updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.76 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.76 EPS.
HireRight Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE:HRT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $15.71. 213,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
