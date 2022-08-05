HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. HireRight updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.76 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.76 EPS.

HireRight Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HRT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $15.71. 213,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Get HireRight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

In related news, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 467,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,208,931 shares of company stock worth $17,755,063 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.