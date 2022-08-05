HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $407.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

