HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of HIVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $407.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
