Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $422,242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after acquiring an additional 794,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 181,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.