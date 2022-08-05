Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

TWNK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. 17,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

