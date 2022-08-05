Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS.
Hostess Brands Stock Down 1.4 %
TWNK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. 17,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $24.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
