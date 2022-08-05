HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.56

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.56 and traded as low as $103.39. HOYA shares last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 355,948 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 21.91%. As a group, analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

