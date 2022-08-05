HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $148,725.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00.

HP Trading Up 0.9 %

HPQ opened at $33.26 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after buying an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

