HSBC’s (HSBA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.78) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 570 ($6.98) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 540.80 ($6.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 527.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.71. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

