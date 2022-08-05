Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.
Hub Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
