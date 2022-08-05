Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

