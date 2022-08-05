Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.40-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $220.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

