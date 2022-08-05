HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $500.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.60.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $17.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.29 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

