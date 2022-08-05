HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $13.78 on Friday, reaching $369.24. 23,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,352. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -268.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.