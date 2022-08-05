Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.86) to €62.00 ($63.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.82) to €64.50 ($66.49) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $11.68 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $866.22 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

