Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 9 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

LON:HUM opened at GBX 7.60 ($0.09) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 7.51 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £29.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

