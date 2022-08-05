HUNT Market Cap Achieves $52.58 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $52.58 million and $3.66 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,853.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00131744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00065645 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

