Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Huntsman has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after buying an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,442,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 374,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

