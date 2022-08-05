Hydro Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $355,308.76 and $9,346.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
