Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $4.49 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

