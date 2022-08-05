iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to C$81.50

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Trading Up 9.4 %

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $54.52 on Monday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.