IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at TD Securities

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 10.4 %

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$823.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

