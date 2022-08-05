ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 54 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.44. 30,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.