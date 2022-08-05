ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,597 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $131.05. 164,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,496. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.