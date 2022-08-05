ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 178,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

