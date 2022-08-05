ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $397,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 231,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PayPal

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.