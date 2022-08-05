ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned about 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

Guidewire Software Profile



Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

